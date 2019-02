«Νεκρό» και επίσημα το Opportunity της NASA -Επί 15 χρόνια εξερευνούσε τον Αρη [εικόνες & βίντεο]

To the robot who turned 90 days into 15 years of exploration:

You were, and are, the Opportunity of a lifetime.

Rest well, rover. Your mission is complete.

#ThanksOppy pic.twitter.com/oZLBc7XMJD

— Spirit and Oppy (@MarsRovers) February 13, 2019