Η Μισέλ Ομπάμα στην τελετή των βραβείων Grammy -H Lady Gaga μεγάλη νικήτρια [εικόνες]

Με ηχηρές απουσίες όπως αυτές της Τέιλορ Σουίφτ και Αριάνα Γκράντε και νικητές τους Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ και Lady Gaga δόθηκαν το βράδυ της Κυριακής τα μουσικά GRAMMY.
Τα GRAMMY απονέμονται κάθε χρόνο στις ΗΠΑ, για τη βράβευση επιτυχημένων καλλιτεχνών στο χώρο της μουσικής βιομηχανίας.
Οι νικητές της βραδιάς με μία ματιά είναι:
H ερμηνεύτρια της κάντρι Kacey Musgraves κέρδισε το βραβείο για το Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς με το «Golden Hour» ενώ απέσπασε ακόμα τρία βραβεία.
O Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ που κέρδισε το βραβείο μουσικής για την ταινία «Ένα Αστέρι Γεννιέται».
H Lady Gaga κέρδισε 3 βραβεία (μεταξύ αυτών το Καλύτερο Ποπ Ντουέτο με τον Κούπερ για το «Shallow» και την καλύτερη ποπ ερμηνεία με το «Joanne»).
Δίσκος της Χρονιάς και Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς το «This is America» του Clildish Gambino και Καλύτερος Νέος Καλλιτέχνης η Dua Lipa.
Καλύτερο Ραπ Τραγούδι το «God's Plan» του Drake και Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ το «Invasion of Privacy» της Cardi B.
Έκπληξη στην τελετή έναρξης, η εμφάνιση της Μισέλ Ομπάμα, παρέα με τις Lady Gaga, Tζένιφερ Λόπεζ και Τζ. Πίνκετ Σμιθ που ξεσήκωσε το κοινό.
H λίστα με τους νικητές
Record Of The Year
I Like It — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
The Joke — Brandi Carlile
X — This Is America — Childish Gambino - Νικητής
God’s Plan — Drake
Shallow — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
All The Stars — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Rockstar — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Song of the year
Brandi Carlile – The Joke
Childish Gambino – This Is America – Νικητής
Drake – God’s Plan
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
Shawn Mendes – In My Blood
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle
Album of the year
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake – Scorpion
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour – Νικητής
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
X — Dua Lipa Νικητής
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best rap album
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy – Νικητής
Mac Miller – Swimming
Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap
Pusha T – Daytona
Travis Scott – Astroworld
Best R&B album
Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges – Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway – Honestly
H.E.R. – H.E.R. – Νικητής
PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
Best rap song
Drake – God’s Plan – Νικητής
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake – King’s Dead
Eminem ft Joyner Lucas – Lucky You
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee – Sicko Mode
Jay Rock – Win
Best country album
Kelsea Ballerini – Unapologetically
Brothers Osborne – Port Saint Joe
Ashley McBryde – Girl Going Nowhere
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour – Νικητής
Chris Stapleton – From a Room: Volume 2
Best pop duo/group performance
Christina Aguilera ft Demi Lovato – Fall in Line
Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
Tony Bennett and Diana Krall – ’S Wonderful
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow – Νικητής
Maroon 5 ft Cardi B – Girls Like You
Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton – Say Something
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey – The Middle
Best pop solo performance
Beck – Colors
Camila Cabello – Havana (live)
Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman
Lady Gaga – Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) – Νικητής
Post Malone – Better Now
Best pop vocal album
Camila Cabello – Camila
Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life
Ariana Grande – Sweetener – Νικητής
Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
Pink – Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift – Reputation
Best traditional pop vocal album
Tony Bennet and Diana Krall – Love Is Here to Stay
Willie Nelson – My Way – Νικητής
Gregory Porter – Nat “King” Cole & Me
Seal – Standards (Deluxe)
Barbra Streisand – The Music … The Mem’ries … The Magic!
Best alternative music album
Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Beck – Colors – Νικητής
Björk – Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
St Vincent – Masseduction
Best country solo performance
Loretta Lynn – Wouldn’t It Be Great
Maren Morris – Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters
Kacey Musgraves – Butterflies – Νικητής
Chris Stapleton – Millionaire
Keith Urban – Parallel Line
Best country duo/group performance
Brothers Osborne – Shoot Me Straight
Dan + Shay – Tequila – Νικητής
Little Big Town – When Someone Stops Loving You
Maren Morris ft Vince Gill – Dear Hate
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line – Meant to Be
Best country song
Cole Swindell – Break Up in the End
Maren Morris ft Vince Gill – Dear Hate
Blake Shelton – I Lived In
Kacey Musgraves – Space Cowboy – Νικητής
Dan + Shay – Tequila
Best gospel album
Jekalyn Carr – One Nation Under God
Tori Kelly – Hiding Place – Νικητής
Jonathan McReynolds – Make Room
The Walls Group – The Other Side
Brian Courtney Wilson – A Great Work
Best Latin pop album
Pablo Alborán – Prometo
Claudia Brant – Sincera – Νικητής
Natalia Lafourcade – Musas
Raquel Sofia – 2:00 AM
Carlos Vives – Vives
Best Americana album
Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You – Νικητής
Bettye Lavette – Things Have Changed
John Prine – The Tree of Forgiveness
Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone
The Wood Brothers – One Drop of Truth
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Call Me By Your Name
Deadpool 2
The Greatest Showman – Νικητής
Lady Bird
Stranger Things
Best song written for visual media
All The Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
Mystery Of Love — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)
Remember Me — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)
Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper) – Νικητής
This Is Me — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)
Best music video
APES — The Carters, Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers
This Is America — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers – Νικητής
I’m Not Racist Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer
Pynk — Janelle Monáe, Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers
Mumbo Jumbo — Tierra Whack Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer