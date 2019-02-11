Η Μισέλ Ομπάμα στην τελετή των βραβείων Grammy -H Lady Gaga μεγάλη νικήτρια [εικόνες]

Με ηχηρές απουσίες όπως αυτές της Τέιλορ Σουίφτ και Αριάνα Γκράντε και νικητές τους Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ και Lady Gaga δόθηκαν το βράδυ της Κυριακής τα μουσικά GRAMMY.

Τα GRAMMY απονέμονται κάθε χρόνο στις ΗΠΑ, για τη βράβευση επιτυχημένων καλλιτεχνών στο χώρο της μουσικής βιομηχανίας.

Οι νικητές της βραδιάς με μία ματιά είναι:

H ερμηνεύτρια της κάντρι Kacey Musgraves κέρδισε το βραβείο για το Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς με το «Golden Hour» ενώ απέσπασε ακόμα τρία βραβεία.

O Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ που κέρδισε το βραβείο μουσικής για την ταινία «Ένα Αστέρι Γεννιέται».

H Lady Gaga κέρδισε 3 βραβεία (μεταξύ αυτών το Καλύτερο Ποπ Ντουέτο με τον Κούπερ για το «Shallow» και την καλύτερη ποπ ερμηνεία με το «Joanne»).

Δίσκος της Χρονιάς και Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς το «This is America» του Clildish Gambino και Καλύτερος Νέος Καλλιτέχνης η Dua Lipa.

Καλύτερο Ραπ Τραγούδι το «God's Plan» του Drake και Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ το «Invasion of Privacy» της Cardi B.

Έκπληξη στην τελετή έναρξης, η εμφάνιση της Μισέλ Ομπάμα, παρέα με τις Lady Gaga, Tζένιφερ Λόπεζ και Τζ. Πίνκετ Σμιθ που ξεσήκωσε το κοινό.

H λίστα με τους νικητές

Record Of The Year

I Like It — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

The Joke — Brandi Carlile

X — This Is America — Childish Gambino - Νικητής

God’s Plan — Drake

Shallow — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

All The Stars — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Rockstar — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Song of the year

Brandi Carlile – The Joke

Childish Gambino – This Is America – Νικητής

Drake – God’s Plan

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars

Ella Mai – Boo’d Up

Shawn Mendes – In My Blood

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle

Album of the year

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour – Νικητής

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

X — Dua Lipa Νικητής

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best rap album

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy – Νικητής

Mac Miller – Swimming

Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap

Pusha T – Daytona

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Best R&B album

Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges – Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway – Honestly

H.E.R. – H.E.R. – Νικητής

PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged (Live)

Best rap song

Drake – God’s Plan – Νικητής

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake – King’s Dead

Eminem ft Joyner Lucas – Lucky You

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee – Sicko Mode

Jay Rock – Win

Best country album

Kelsea Ballerini – Unapologetically

Brothers Osborne – Port Saint Joe

Ashley McBryde – Girl Going Nowhere

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour – Νικητής

Chris Stapleton – From a Room: Volume 2

Best pop duo/group performance

Christina Aguilera ft Demi Lovato – Fall in Line

Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

Tony Bennett and Diana Krall – ’S Wonderful

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow – Νικητής

Maroon 5 ft Cardi B – Girls Like You

Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton – Say Something

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey – The Middle

Best pop solo performance

Beck – Colors

Camila Cabello – Havana (live)

Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman

Lady Gaga – Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) – Νικητής

Post Malone – Better Now

Best pop vocal album

Camila Cabello – Camila

Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande – Sweetener – Νικητής

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Pink – Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift – Reputation

Best traditional pop vocal album

Tony Bennet and Diana Krall – Love Is Here to Stay

Willie Nelson – My Way – Νικητής

Gregory Porter – Nat “King” Cole & Me

Seal – Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand – The Music … The Mem’ries … The Magic!

Best alternative music album

Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Beck – Colors – Νικητής

Björk – Utopia

David Byrne – American Utopia

St Vincent – Masseduction

Best country solo performance

Loretta Lynn – Wouldn’t It Be Great

Maren Morris – Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters

Kacey Musgraves – Butterflies – Νικητής

Chris Stapleton – Millionaire

Keith Urban – Parallel Line

Best country duo/group performance

Brothers Osborne – Shoot Me Straight

Dan + Shay – Tequila – Νικητής

Little Big Town – When Someone Stops Loving You

Maren Morris ft Vince Gill – Dear Hate

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line – Meant to Be

Best country song

Cole Swindell – Break Up in the End

Maren Morris ft Vince Gill – Dear Hate

Blake Shelton – I Lived In

Kacey Musgraves – Space Cowboy – Νικητής

Dan + Shay – Tequila

Best gospel album

Jekalyn Carr – One Nation Under God

Tori Kelly – Hiding Place – Νικητής

Jonathan McReynolds – Make Room

The Walls Group – The Other Side

Brian Courtney Wilson – A Great Work

Best Latin pop album

Pablo Alborán – Prometo

Claudia Brant – Sincera – Νικητής

Natalia Lafourcade – Musas

Raquel Sofia – 2:00 AM

Carlos Vives – Vives

Best Americana album

Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You – Νικητής

Bettye Lavette – Things Have Changed

John Prine – The Tree of Forgiveness

Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone

The Wood Brothers – One Drop of Truth

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Call Me By Your Name

Deadpool 2

The Greatest Showman – Νικητής

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

Best song written for visual media

All The Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

Mystery Of Love — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

Remember Me — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper) – Νικητής

This Is Me — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

Best music video

APES — The Carters, Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers

This Is America — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers – Νικητής

I’m Not Racist Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer

Pynk — Janelle Monáe, Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers

Mumbo Jumbo — Tierra Whack Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer