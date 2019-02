Πρόστιμο στον Στέφανο Τσιτσιπά για τις βρισιές σε αγώνα -Πόσα θα πληρώσει

Late, but the #AusOpen fines leader, by some distance, was Stefanos Tsitsipas at $18,000.

$3,000 for coaching + $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct (for saying something "unacceptable" about officials).

NB: These lists do not include any subsequent appeals, such as Swan's: pic.twitter.com/sD1pFvMuCj

— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) February 8, 2019