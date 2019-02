Πέθανε ο Βρετανός ηθοποιός Άλμπερτ Φίνεϊ

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Albert Finney. The recipient of the BAFTA Fellowship in 2001, Finney will be warmly remembered for his powerful performances in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, Tom Jones, Big Fish and many more. pic.twitter.com/SwuaV84cGE

— BAFTA (@BAFTA) 8 Φεβρουαρίου 2019