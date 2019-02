Ασύλληπτη τραγωδία στη Βραζιλία: Δέκα νεκροί από φωτιά στο προπονητικό κέντρο της Φλαμένγκο

Very sad reports coming from Brazil of a fire at Flamengo's training centre. 10 people are known to have died, and a further 3 are seriously injured. Globo Esporte say the fire was in 'accommodation for the Flamengo base categories', that would be the youth system. pic.twitter.com/xniYJgOhuw

— Enock Kobina Essel (@kobinaessel39) February 8, 2019