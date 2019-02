Σάλος με το αβυσσαλέο ντεκολτέ Βραζιλιάνας πολιτικού σε ορκωμοσία [εικόνα]

Santa Catarina state lawmaker Paulinha was heavily attacked on social media due to the cleavage she wore when she took office last Friday. 6,300 comments were posted on Facebook, mostly misogynist. She stated she'll keep on wearing what she feels like. pic.twitter.com/ReYUZxSZ1Q

— The Brazilian Report (@BrazilianReport) 6 Φεβρουαρίου 2019