Εκανε περιοδεία πόρτα-πόρτα -Τα φθαρμένα και τρύπια παπούτσια της μπαίνουν σε μουσείο [εικόνες]

Some folks are saying I won for “demographic” reasons.

1st of all, that’s false. We won w/voters of all kinds.

2nd, here’s my 1st pair of campaign shoes. I knocked doors until rainwater came through my soles.

Respect the hustle. We won bc we out-worked the competition. Period. pic.twitter.com/RbpQMYTiWY

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 29, 2018