WRC: Παγκόσμιος Πρωταθλητής ο Οζιέ για το 2018

Happy and proud that we managed to turn things round in the championship & to eventually clinch the #WRC title! We're leaving @MSportLtd but these 2 years together will always hold a special place in our career - what a team!

🇬🇧 https://t.co/lbahjG5tBH

🇫🇷 https://t.co/lgQzMb6K0x pic.twitter.com/IJfERyCAaY

— Sébastien Ogier (@SebOgier) 19 Νοεμβρίου 2018