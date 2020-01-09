Οριστικό Brexit στις 31 Ιανουαρίου: Πέρασε με 330 ψήφους από το βρετανικό Κοινοβούλιο η συμφωνία

Mε 330 θετικές ψήφους πέρασε η συμφωνία της ΕΕ με την Μεγάλη Βρετανία για το Brexit, η οποία εν συνεχεία θα παραπεμφθεί προς ψήφιση στη Βουλή των Λόρδων για να γίνει νόμος του κράτους.

330 ψήφισαν ναι στο σχέδιο και 231 κατά. Και έτσι όλα δείχνουν ότι στις 31 Ιανουαρίου θα έχουμε οριστικά το Brexit.

"The ayes to the right 330, the noes to the left 231"



MPs vote to pass the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on its final reading in the House of Commons



The bill, which will implement the UK government's Brexit deal, will now move to the Lordshttps://t.co/aQXZn9q6PL pic.twitter.com/SRCh4MT8PY