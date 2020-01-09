fbpx Οριστικό Brexit στις 31 Ιανουαρίου: Πέρασε με 330 ψήφους από το βρετανικό Κοινοβούλιο η συμφωνία | ΚΟΣΜΟΣ | iefimerida.gr
231 ΨΗΦΟΙ ΚΑΤΑ

Οριστικό Brexit στις 31 Ιανουαρίου: Πέρασε με 330 ψήφους από το βρετανικό Κοινοβούλιο η συμφωνία

Ψηφίστηκε σήμερα η συμφωνία Μεγάλης Βρετανίας-ΕΕ για το Brexit
09|01|2020 | 19:47
Ψηφίστηκε σήμερα η συμφωνία Μεγάλης Βρετανίας-ΕΕ για το Brexit
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Mε 330 θετικές ψήφους πέρασε η συμφωνία της ΕΕ με την Μεγάλη Βρετανία για το Brexit, η οποία εν συνεχεία θα παραπεμφθεί προς ψήφιση στη Βουλή των Λόρδων για να γίνει  νόμος του κράτους.

330 ψήφισαν ναι στο σχέδιο και 231 κατά. Και έτσι όλα δείχνουν ότι στις 31 Ιανουαρίου θα έχουμε οριστικά το Brexit.

