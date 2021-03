Νέα Υόρκη: 82χρονη οδηγός «μπούκαρε» σε φούρνο και τα έκανε γυαλιά -καρφιά [βίντεο]

24 hours has passed since our bakery accident and we are even more amazed and grateful that my staff and I had many Guardian Angels watching over all of us. The attached video was retrieved today and shows how horrific this was for all. Thankfully, none of us, including the wonderful woman in the car received any serious injuries. The bakery can be rebuilt and we thank you all for your warm wishes, calls of support and kind comments. This mean so much. A special thank you to all the first responders and Quick Response who arrived at the bakery almost instantly, and the NYS Troopers who were just incredible helping us - especially Trooper Meghan Williams. She was outstanding, coming back to the bakery a number of times last night to check on us. Lastly, a specially thank you to Dan at Zachary’s Pastry Shop in East Greenbush for coming to our aid, helping out many of my customers with orders we could not fill. Please check back on Facebook and our bakery website for updates on reopening! Mary Baldi- Fron