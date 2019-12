Ο Γιούρι Γκέλερ «αποκαλύπτει» το… μυστικό της επιτυχίας του Μπόρις Τζόνσον: «Του έστειλα ένα κουτάλι» [βίντεο]

I met with members of #borisjohnson 's team - and gave them a spoon to be presented to @borisjohnsonuk which belonged to Golda Meir, fourth Prime Minister of #Israel. I had energised this spoon with positive energy, as part of my strategy, along with the #mindpower of the #UK public, to ensure that #jeremycorbyn did NOT end up as #primeminister ! This is no joke, this is real! My energy and the energy of the people of the UK, ensured #Boris Johnson's landslide victory, and kept Jeremy away from #no10 ! If you don't believe me, just Google "Uri Geller and the CIA". By the way - I haven't forgotten about #brexit, I've been working on this continually, and despite what many may think, I believe that Boris Johnson as #PM is the very best thing for the UK right now concerning Bexit. You will come to understand what I mean in time.