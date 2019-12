Χριστουγεννιάτικο δέντρο για ρεκόρ Γκίνες στον Λίβανο -28,5 μέτρα, από 129.000 πλαστικά μπουκάλια [εικόνες]

View this post on Instagram

This amazing Christmas tree in Chekka was made by @carolinechaptini23 out of 129k recycled plastic bottles. And it happens to showcase the beautiful Pantone color of the year 2020: classic blue. Dreamy... 💙 #mondanitedeco #mondanite #lebanon #mondanitelebanon #architecture #architectureporn #architecturelovers #design #designer #landscape #picoftheday #outdoor #color #colorful #blue #classicblue #pantone2020 #geometric #chekka #livelovechekka #photography #urban #outdoor #recycle #outdoordesign #architect #photographer