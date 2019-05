Γιατί όλοι κάνουν πρόταση με δαχτυλίδι... ενόψει ευρωεκλογών 2019;

View this post on Instagram

Do you want to vote with me? Willst du mit mir wählen gehen? 💍🗳 . The European elections are fast approaching! Just like #Proposals4Europe, all around the continent people are engaging and gathering to help encourage a higher voter turnout 💙. . These European elections will shape what our Union becomes. Find out more @ www.thistimeimvoting.eu 🖋 . The more people who vote, the stronger our democracy will be. 🧔🏽👩🏻👵🏼👨🏼👩🏼‍🦰 Make sure you vote on 23-26 May.☝ . 📸 @europabus2019 💡 @kleinerfuenf