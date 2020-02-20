fbpx Αυστραλία: Δύο νεκροί από εκτροχιασμό τρένου [εικόνες & βίντεο] | ΚΟΣΜΟΣ | iefimerida.gr
×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
ΚΟΝΤΑ ΣΤΗ ΜΕΛΒΟΥΡΝΗ

Αυστραλία: Δύο νεκροί από εκτροχιασμό τρένου [εικόνες & βίντεο]

To τρένο εκτροχιάστηκε περίπου 47 χλμ. βόρεια της Μελβούρνης
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
20|02|2020 | 12:43
To τρένο εκτροχιάστηκε περίπου 47 χλμ. βόρεια της Μελβούρνης / Φωτογραφία: Twitter
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Δύο άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν κατά τον εκτροχιασμό τρένου στην Αυστραλία, ενώ σε εξέλιξη βρίσκεται μεγάλη επιχείρηση διάσωσης, σύμφωνα με την τοπική εφημερίδα Herald Sun.


Το δυστύχημα συνέβη κοντά στην πόλη Γουάλαν, περίπου 47 χιλιόμετρα βόρεια της Μελβούρνης στη Βικτόρια της Αυστραλίας γύρω στις 07:45 μ.μ. τοπική ώρα με αποτέλεσμα να εκτροχιαστούν τέσσερα έως πέντε βαγόνια.

Ένα άτομο μεταφέρθηκε με ελικόπτερο σε νοσοκομείο της Μελβούρνης, ενώ όπως επιβεβαίωσε η αρμόδια Υπηρεσία Ασφάλειας Μεταφορών της Αυστραλίας, ορισμένοι από τους 160 επιβάτες έχουν τραυματιστεί. Στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει δεκάδες πυροσβέστες προσπαθώντας να βγάλουν τους εγκλωβισμένους επιβάτες από τα συντρίμμια.

LATEST: Two people have died in a train derailment north of Wallan tonight. Emergency services were called to the scene, near the Hume Freeway southbound BP service station, at 7.45pm. Ambulance Victoria confirmed two people have died at the scene. Another person has been taken by air ambulance to hospital. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said a large number of people were being treated but are not believed to be seriously injured. The train was Melbourne bound, travelling from Sydney. BREAKING: A train has derailed 200 metres south of the Hume Freeway southbound BP service station, near Kilmore-Epping Road. UPDATE: A triage is being set up at the BP Wallan southbound service station to support the injured passengers. At this stage it is unknown how many passengers are injured. The driver is still trapped. It has been reported by witnesses one carriage is on its side. More details to come.

Posted by North Central Review on Thursday, February 20, 2020

Το αεροδυναμικό Express Passenger Train εκτελεί δρομολόγια μεταξύ των πόλεων Σίδνεϊ, Μελβούρνης, Μπρισμπέιν, Ντάμπο, Γκράφτον και Καζίνο.

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ
Αυστραλία
τρένο
εκτροχιασμός
επιβάτες
νεκροί
δυστύχημα
ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ