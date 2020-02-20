Αυστραλία: Δύο νεκροί από εκτροχιασμό τρένου [εικόνες & βίντεο]

LATEST: Two people have died in a train derailment north of Wallan tonight. Emergency services were called to the scene, near the Hume Freeway southbound BP service station, at 7.45pm. Ambulance Victoria confirmed two people have died at the scene. Another person has been taken by air ambulance to hospital. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said a large number of people were being treated but are not believed to be seriously injured. The train was Melbourne bound, travelling from Sydney. BREAKING: A train has derailed 200 metres south of the Hume Freeway southbound BP service station, near Kilmore-Epping Road. UPDATE: A triage is being set up at the BP Wallan southbound service station to support the injured passengers. At this stage it is unknown how many passengers are injured. The driver is still trapped. It has been reported by witnesses one carriage is on its side. More details to come.