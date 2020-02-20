Αυστραλία: Δύο νεκροί από εκτροχιασμό τρένου [εικόνες & βίντεο]

Δύο άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν κατά τον εκτροχιασμό τρένου στην Αυστραλία, ενώ σε εξέλιξη βρίσκεται μεγάλη επιχείρηση διάσωσης, σύμφωνα με την τοπική εφημερίδα Herald Sun.
Το δυστύχημα συνέβη κοντά στην πόλη Γουάλαν, περίπου 47 χιλιόμετρα βόρεια της Μελβούρνης στη Βικτόρια της Αυστραλίας γύρω στις 07:45 μ.μ. τοπική ώρα με αποτέλεσμα να εκτροχιαστούν τέσσερα έως πέντε βαγόνια.
The day got worse. The train crashed. We're fine @TrishBolton3 We'll be there for breakfast 😊 Poor driver is injured though 😣 #Melbourne @abcnews #traincrash pic.twitter.com/k14q2cE53N— Dr Scott Rickard (@Rickard_Scott) February 20, 2020
More pics ... of our train @abcnews @adamparkersky pic.twitter.com/mtV6hTPAeK— Dr Scott Rickard (@Rickard_Scott) February 20, 2020
Ένα άτομο μεταφέρθηκε με ελικόπτερο σε νοσοκομείο της Μελβούρνης, ενώ όπως επιβεβαίωσε η αρμόδια Υπηρεσία Ασφάλειας Μεταφορών της Αυστραλίας, ορισμένοι από τους 160 επιβάτες έχουν τραυματιστεί. Στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει δεκάδες πυροσβέστες προσπαθώντας να βγάλουν τους εγκλωβισμένους επιβάτες από τα συντρίμμια.
LATEST: Two people have died in a train derailment north of Wallan tonight. Emergency services were called to the scene, near the Hume Freeway southbound BP service station, at 7.45pm. Ambulance Victoria confirmed two people have died at the scene. Another person has been taken by air ambulance to hospital. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said a large number of people were being treated but are not believed to be seriously injured. The train was Melbourne bound, travelling from Sydney. BREAKING: A train has derailed 200 metres south of the Hume Freeway southbound BP service station, near Kilmore-Epping Road. UPDATE: A triage is being set up at the BP Wallan southbound service station to support the injured passengers. At this stage it is unknown how many passengers are injured. The driver is still trapped. It has been reported by witnesses one carriage is on its side. More details to come.Posted by North Central Review on Thursday, February 20, 2020
Derailed train near Wallan station. Lots of emergency response. Photos I found on Facebook. 😯 pic.twitter.com/u1ipOjJGFW— Sarah F (@hippychicky55) February 20, 2020
Το αεροδυναμικό Express Passenger Train εκτελεί δρομολόγια μεταξύ των πόλεων Σίδνεϊ, Μελβούρνης, Μπρισμπέιν, Ντάμπο, Γκράφτον και Καζίνο.