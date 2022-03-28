Ukrainian President Zelensky to address the Greek parliament on April 7 - iefimerida.gr

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky is to address the Greek parliament via video link on Thursday, April 7.

The date of President Zelensky's speech was confirmed after Parliament President Konstantinos Tasoulas's meeting earlier on Monday with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Greece, Sergii Shutenko.

Tasoulas will address the parliament after the completion of Zelensky's speech.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis invited President Zelensky to speak to the Greek parliament via video link when they spoke on the phone on March 25.