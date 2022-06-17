 Six people sentenced in retrial of young American's beating death on Zakynthos - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Six people sentenced in retrial of young American's beating death on Zakynthos

δικαστής κρατά σφυρί σε δίκη σε δικαστήριο
Δικαστής κρατά σφυρί/ Φωτογραφία αρχείου: Shutterstock / New Africa
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Six people charged with the beating death of US citizen Bakari Henderson at Laganas on Zakynthos island in July 2017 were found guilty by a second-level court on Friday.

Specifically, five defendants were found guilty of intended fatal bodily harm, and one was found guilty of fatal bodily harm. In terms of sentencing, one received a ten-year sentence, four received eight years each, and the sixth one received a five-year sentence.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Lawyer Christos Kaklamanis, who represented Bakari's family, said his family "will request, when that becomes feasible, that the Supreme Court revokes the decision," he said of Greece's highest court.

The defendants' lawyers - Alexis Kougias, Agamemnon Tatsis, and Athanassios Tartis - said they were satisfied with the verdict.

The retrial at second level occurred after an appeals court prosecutor appealed against the first verdict issued by a Patras court in 2018.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ