Yiannis Economou reveals the three pillars of the new support measures - iefimerida.gr

"The repercussions of the war are extremely severe and disrupt the lives of millions of people, both in Greece and abroad," Yiannis Economou said.

He revealed that "the announcements to be made within this week, Wednesday-Thursday, will focus on three pillars. First of all, electricity and gas support will continue, the second pillar will be financial aid, especially for the weakest and most vulnerable, and the third pillar is an intervention in fuel."

Regarding the support for electricity and natural gas, he pointed out that "the measure will be horizontal. We will try to make it as effective and enhanced as possible, depending on the capabilities we have."

Regarding financial support for the vulnerable, he stressed: "This will be money that will somehow come directly to the people to provide relief. The processing of this is now in progress, to exhaust all possible margins, to see how far the perimeter will extend. It will be money that, obviously, will be tax-free, and will not be offset against any debt. People will receive it as relief from the price increases they are facing."

He added that "the third pillar is the intervention in fuel. In Greece, as in all European countries, we all face an extremely difficult situation. As far as fuel is concerned, there will be an intervention that will give us the opportunity to pay for fuel at a price cheaper price than the one indicated on the pump. And there will be criteria wider than the criteria of the previous category of payment of aid."