Yiannis Economou: With a plan, we facilitate the everyday life of citizens - iefimerida.gr

The government will provide citizens the possibility to submit applications for maternity allowance electronically, Yiannis Economou posted on Twitter on Friday.

In particular, Economou noted: "The special regulation provides the possibility of electronic submission of an application for maternity allowance through KEP. From now on, those interested will be able to carry out the process in person or by video conference."

"With a plan, we facilitate the everyday life of citizens," he added.