 Yiannis Economou: The new measures do not foresee total restrictions and lockdown | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Yiannis Economou: The new measures do not foresee total restrictions and lockdown

giannis oikonomou
Photograph: Giorgos Kontarinis / EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

"We will do whatever is necessary to tackle the Omicron variant in the best possible way, without panic and without complancency," stated Yiannis Economou on Thursday.

Economou also said that the new measures do not foresee total restrictions and a lockdown but are essential adjustments to the existing government strategy in order to tackle the pandemic in the form it is now taking.

