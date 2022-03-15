Yiannis Economou: The bill on new NSRF aims at the immediate absorption of funds - iefimerida.gr

Government spokesperson Yiannis Economou posted a tweet on Tuesday referring to the draft law for the new National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF).

"The draft law for the new NSRF aims at the immediate absorption at full speed, as our country for the new period will have increased resources in relation to the NSRF 2014-2020," the government spokesperson noted.

"With a plan we are improving our performance in terms of absorbing funds," he pointed out.