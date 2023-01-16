Woman given sentence of life imprisonment for joint murder of her 7-year-old son - iefimerida.gr

A 30-year-old woman, a Greek national, charged with committing the murder of her 7-year-old son together with her 33-year-old Polish partner was given a sentence of life imprisonment at her trial on Monday.

According to their confession, they had caused the boy's death by asphyxiation in 2017, after blocking his nose and mouth with duct tape, then built a make-shift tomb with bricks on the roof of their apartment building, where they placed the body. They then concealed his body for five years, taking it with them from one apartment to another. Police investigating the boy's disappearance found his bones stored in a toolbox in the couple's flat in the Athens district of Kypseli last year.

Following his confession, the Polish man was later found hanged in his cell in a Corfu prison in 2022.