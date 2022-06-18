Two wildfires break out on Saturday, at Nafpaktia and at Evia island - iefimerida.gr

A wildfire broke out at a forested region near the area of Chania, at Gavrolimni in Nafpaktia, central Greece, on Saturday, said the Fire Brigade.
Some 45 firefighters with 10 fire engines and 2 ground teams are assisted by 2 water-dowsing aircraft and 1 helicopter.
Meanwhile, a low-bush wildfire broke out in the area of Gaia, in Evia island, in the municipality of Kimi-Aliveri. This fire is not yet threating residential communities, but high winds make it difficult to contain the blaze, it was noted.
Some 24 firefighters with 10 fire engines and 1 ground team are assisted by 2 water-bombing planes and 1 helicopter, and also by municipal water tanks.
