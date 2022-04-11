Wildfire raging at Mola Kaliva, Halkidiki - iefimerida.gr

A wildfire broke out early Monday in a remote forest area at Mola Kaliva, in Halkidiki.
Forty fire engines with 150 fire-fighters, as well as six teams of fire-fighters on foot, assisted by four firefighting aircraft, were battling to put out the blaze.
Strong winds of up to 8 on the Beaufort scale were blowing in the area, making the firefighting operation especially difficult. No residences or inhabited areas were considered to be in danger.
