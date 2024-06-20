Wildfire near Athens brought under control, but vigilance needed - iefimerida.gr

A wildfire that threatened eastern Attica has been contained, but much of the country remains on high alert for more brush fires sparking, authorities say.

They say at least nine regions, including greater Athens, units of Euboea, Boeotia, Lesbos, Chios, Corinthia, Argolis, and Laconia, required “vigilance and preparedness.” are crucial.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Authorities have alerted relevant state agencies, regional authorities, and municipalities in these areas to be on high alert for potential fire incidents.

A total of 155 firefighters, four ground teams, 45 vehicles, six aircraft, and 12 helicopters are deployed to prevent and combat wildfires.

Additionally, citizens have been urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid actions that could inadvertently spark fires, such as burning dry grass, using machinery that generates sparks, outdoor grilling, and discarding lit cigarettes.

The burning of agricultural fields is strictly prohibited during the summer season here.

Meantime, a blaze that raged unchecked in low vegetation along Vari-Koropi Avenue near the Hellenic Army Academy, is no longer active.

Authorities suspect arson as the cause of the fire. Footage captured in the vicinity shows an individual setting fire to dry grass.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

A fuel canister and rags were also discovered near the ignition point, according to Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias. The Anti-Arson Crimes Directorate and police are currently gathering evidence and video footage for further investigation.