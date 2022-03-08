 Weather forecast: Showers, sleet and snow on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Weather forecast: Showers, sleet and snow on Wednesday

κόσμος περπατά στη Λεωφόρο Συγγρού με την κακοκαιρία Ελπίς να σαρώνει
Κόσμος περπατά στη Λεωφόρο Συγγρού, με την κακοκαιρία «Ελπίς» να σαρώνει / Φωτογραφία: EUROKINISSI / ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Bad weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale.

Sleet with snowfall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas and in areas with lower altitude in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -01C to 03C.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Clouds and scattered showers in the western parts. Snow will fall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas as well as in lowland areas of Epirus and temperatures between 02C and 11C.

Clouds, rain with snowfall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas and gradually to areas with lower altitude of eastern Greece and temperatures between 03C and 10C.

Showers in the Aegean islands and Crete, 08C-14C. Scattered showers in Athens, 03C-10C. Sleet in Thessaloniki, -1C-03C.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ