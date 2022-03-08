Weather forecast: Showers, sleet and snow on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr

Bad weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale.

Sleet with snowfall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas and in areas with lower altitude in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -01C to 03C.

Clouds and scattered showers in the western parts. Snow will fall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas as well as in lowland areas of Epirus and temperatures between 02C and 11C.

Clouds, rain with snowfall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas and gradually to areas with lower altitude of eastern Greece and temperatures between 03C and 10C.

Showers in the Aegean islands and Crete, 08C-14C. Scattered showers in Athens, 03C-10C. Sleet in Thessaloniki, -1C-03C.