Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds is forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

The concentration of African dust in the western and the southern parts of Greece will be high.

Partly cloudy in the northern parts with temperatures ranging from 05C to 19C. Mostly fair in the western parts with temperatures between 10C and 23C.

Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 07C and 22C.

Mostly fair in the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-22C. Mostly fair in Athens, 10C-20C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 07C-18C.