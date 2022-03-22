Weather forecast: Clouds, rain on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr

Clouds, rain and north-northeasterly winds are forecast for Wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -01C to 15C.
Scattered clouds in the western parts with temperatures between 04C and 16C.
Scattered showers or sleet and snowfall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of eastern Greece and temperatures between 01C and 12C. Clouds and rain in the Aegean islands and Crete, 06C-13C.
Clouds and scattered showers in Athens, 06C-11C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 02C-15C.
