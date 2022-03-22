 Weather forecast: Clouds, rain on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain on Wednesday

σύννεφα καιρός παραλία στη Θεσσαλονίκη άνθρωποι περπατούν
AP/ Nikolas Giakoumidis
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Clouds, rain and north-northeasterly winds are forecast for Wednesday.

Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -01C to 15C.

Scattered clouds in the western parts with temperatures between 04C and 16C.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Scattered showers or sleet and snowfall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of eastern Greece and temperatures between 01C and 12C. Clouds and rain in the Aegean islands and Crete, 06C-13C.

Clouds and scattered showers in Athens, 06C-11C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 02C-15C.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ