Weather forecast: Cloudy on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Clouds and southerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. The weather conditions favour the transfer of African dust.

Partly cloudy and light rain in the morning in the northern parts of the country and temperatures ranging from 08C to 19C.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Partly cloudy and scattered showers and gradually mostly fair in the western parts and temperatures between 11C and 20C.

Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning in the eastern parts and temperatures between 09C and 20C.

Scattered showers in the morning and gradually mostly fair in the Aegean islands and Crete, 13C-20C.

Light rain in the morning in Athens, 10C-19C. Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the morning in Thessaloniki, 07C-18C.