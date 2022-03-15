Weather forecast: Scattered clouds on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Scattered clouds and winds from variable directions are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Partly cloudy and scattered showers in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -01C to 15C.

Partly cloudy in the western parts with temperatures between 01C and 15C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts and temperatures between 0C and 16C.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Mostly fair in the Aegean islands and Crete, 08C-15C. Mostly fair in Athens, 04C-16C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 02C-14C.