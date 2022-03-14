Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -04C to 13C.

Mostly fair in the western parts with temperatures between 0C and 15C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between -03C and 14C.

Partly cloudy in the morning and gradually mostly fair in the Aegean islands and Crete, 05C-14C. Mostly fair in Athens, 02C-14C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 0C-13C.