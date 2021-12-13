Weather forecast: Clouds and scattered showers on Tuesday | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Clouds and scattered showers are forecast for Tuesday. Northerly winds will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale.

Rain and snowfall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of northern Greece and temperatures between 02C and 10C.

Scattered clouds in the western parts and temperatures ranging from 04C to 14C.

Clouds and rain in the eastern parts with temperatures between 04C and 12C. Scattered showers in the Aegean islands and Crete, 09C-16C.

Clouds and scattered showers in Athens. Snow will fall on Parnitha mountain. Temperatures will range from 07C to 13C.

Scattered showers in Thessaloniki. Snow will fall in the mountainous and probably the semi mountainous areas. Temperatures between 02C and 08C.