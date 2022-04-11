Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale.

Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 05C to 20C.

Mostly fair in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 06C and 21C.

Scattered clouds in the Aegean islands and Crete, 10C-18C. Mostly fair in Athens, 09C-18C; the same for Thessaloniki, 09C-18C.