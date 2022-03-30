Weather forecast: Showers on Thursday - iefimerida.gr

Change of weather in the western, northern and in some parts of central Greece on Thursday with showers and south-southwesterly winds.

Wind velocity will reach 9 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered showers in the northern and western parts with temperatures ranging from 05C to 22C.

Partly cloudy and rain mostly until the afternoon in the eastern parts with temperatures between 08C and 22C.

Cloudy in the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-20C. Cloudy and scattered showers until the afternoon in Athens, 11C-20C. Showers in Thessaloniki, 10C-19C.