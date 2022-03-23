 Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Thursday - iefimerida.gr
Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Thursday

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale.

Mostly fair in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 02C to 18C.

Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 04C and 16C.

Partly cloudy and scattered showers in the Aegean islands and Crete, 08C-14C. Sunny in Athens, 06C-15C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 03C-17C.

