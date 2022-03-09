Weather forecast: Sleet, snow on Thursday - iefimerida.gr

Low temperatures, snowfall and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale.

Clouds and light snowfall in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -03C to 04C.

In western Macedonia temperatures will range from -10C to 02C. Rain in the western parts with snowfall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas and temperatures between 02C and 09C.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Sleet or snowfall in the eastern parts and temperatures between -03 and 08C. Rain or sleet in the Aegean islands and Crete, 04C-010C.

Sleet or snow in Athens, 0C-05C. Partly cloudy and gradually light snowfall in Thessaloniki, -01C-04C.