Weather forecast: sunny, with some clouds and rain from the afternoon - iefimerida.gr

Sunny weather is forecast in most parts of Greece on Friday, with clouds in afternoon and some rain and storms at higher altitudes in Epirus, Thessaly and Macedonia.

Northerly winds, 3-5 Beaufort, up to 7 Beaufort in the Aegean.

Temperatures from 19C to 36C in northern Greece, between 23C and 37C in the west, from 22C to 37C on the eastern mainland and between 21C and 33C on the islands.

Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 25C to 36C.

Sunny with some clouds and showers from the afternoon in Thessaloniki, with temperatures from 21C to 35C.