Weather forecast: Showers on Friday - iefimerida.gr

The weather will change with scattered showers and northerly winds on Friday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Rain in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 18C to 31C. Clouds and gradually showers in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 18C and 33C.

Partly cloudy in the northern islands of the Aegean, mostly fair in the southern islands and Crete, 21C-32C. Scattered showers in Athens in the afternoon, 20C-33C; the same for Thessaloniki, 20C-29C.