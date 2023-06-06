Weather forecast: Scattered clouds on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr

Scattered clouds and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.

Wind velocity with reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 15C to 30C. Partly cloudy in the western parts with temperatures between 16C and 31C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 16C and 30C. Mostly fair in the Aegean islands and Crete, 17C-28C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 19C-30C; the same for Thessaloniki, 15C-29C.

