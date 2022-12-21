 Weather forecast: Scattered clouds on Thursday - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds on Thursday

Καιρός: Αίθριος τα Χριστούγεννα
Φωτογραφία αρχείου: Intimenews
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Scattered clouds and winds from variable directions are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 4 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -01C to 12C. Partly cloudy in the western parts with temperatures between 05C and 16C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts, 02C-14C. Scattered clouds in the Aegean islands and Crete, 10C-18C. Mostly fair in Athens, 05C-14C; the same for Thessaloniki, 0C-12C.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ
ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ