Weather forecast: Scattered clouds on Thursday - iefimerida.gr

Scattered clouds and winds from variable directions are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 4 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -01C to 12C. Partly cloudy in the western parts with temperatures between 05C and 16C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts, 02C-14C. Scattered clouds in the Aegean islands and Crete, 10C-18C. Mostly fair in Athens, 05C-14C; the same for Thessaloniki, 0C-12C.

