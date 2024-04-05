Weather forecast: Scattered clouds on Saturday - iefimerida.gr

Scattered clouds and north-northwesterly winds are forecast for Saturday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures between 08C and 26C. Mostly fair in the western parts with temperatures between 09C and 26C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 08C and 28C. Mostly fair in the Aegean islands and Crete, 13C-25C. Mostly fair in Athens, 12C-27C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 10C-25C.