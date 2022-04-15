Weather forecast: Partly cloudy on Saturday - iefimerida.gr

Partly cloudy and southerly winds are forecast for Saturday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

The weather conditions favour the transfer of African dust. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 07C to 23C.

Partly cloudy, light rain in the western parts with temperatures between 11C and 23C. Scattered clouds with light rain mostly in the evening in the eastern parts and temperatures between 09C and 23C.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Light rain in the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-22C. Scattered clouds in the morning, showers in the evening in Athens, 11C-23C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 10C-22C.