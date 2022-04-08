 Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Saturday - iefimerida.gr
Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Saturday

Mostly fair weather and west-southwesterly winds are forecast for Saturday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Scattered clouds in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 08C to 22C.

Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 10C and 25C. Scattered clouds in the Aegean islands and Crete, 13C-23C.

Mostly fair in Athens, 12C-24C; the same for Thessaloniki, 09C-22C.

