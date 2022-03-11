Weather forecast: Snowfall on Saturday - iefimerida.gr

Snowfall and low temperatures are forecast for Saturday. Northerly winds will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Light snowfall in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -07C to 06C.

Scattered showers and light snowfall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of western Greece and temperatures between 02C and 11C.

In Epirus region temperatures will range between -10C and O6C. Snowfall in the eastern parts with temperatures ranging from -05C and 06C.

Sleet or snow in the Aegean islands and Crete, 02C-10C. Snowfall in Athens, -02C-05C. Light snowfall in Thessaloniki, -03C-06C.