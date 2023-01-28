Weather forecast: Rainy, colder on Sunday - iefimerida.gr

Overcast with sporadic rains and thunderstorms over the Ionian Sea region, the Peloponnese, eastern mainland regions, Evia island, the Sporades islands, Crete and the Dodecanese islands is forecast on Sunday.

Some snow is expected in mountainous regions in Epirus and northern parts of the country.

West-northwesterly winds registering 3-5 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures will drop slightly, and range between 8C and 11C in most regions. In Athens, cloudy with variable winds registering 3-4 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures from 6C to 13C. In Thessaloniki, fair to start with but developing into sporadic rains and thunderstorms, with phenomena abating by evening. Variable winds registering 3-4 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures from 5C to 10C.

