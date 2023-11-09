Weather forecast: Rain, thunderstorms on Friday - iefimerida.gr

Change of weather on Friday, initially in the Ionian islands and in the western Peloponnese and gradually in the other parts of western Greece with heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The adverse weather phenomena will later affect the the central and northern parts and the eastern Aegean islands. Winds from variable directions will reach up to 7 on the Beaufort scale.The weather conditions favour the transfer of dust from Africa. Rain in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 07C to 20C. Rainstorms in the western parts with temperatures between 11C and 22C. Clouds and gradually rain in the eastern parts with temperatures between 12C and 23C. Partly cloudy in the island of Cyclades and the Dodecanese. Thunderstorms in the eastern Aegean islands, 17C-25C. Partly cloudy and gradually rain and thunderstorms in Athens, 13C-22C. Clouds and scattered showers in Thessaloniki, 12C-20C.