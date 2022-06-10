Weather forecast: Rain on Saturday - iefimerida.gr

Dense clouds and rain are expected in most parts of the country on Saturday.

Northerly winds registering 3-5 on the Beaufort scale.

Clouds and rain in the northern parts with temperatures up to 24C. Rain and thunderstorm in the western parts, up to 26C.

Rain in the eastern parts with temperatures between 25C and 29C. Clouds and local showers in the Aegean islands and Crete, up to 30C.

Clouds and rain in Athens, up to 28C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, up to 23C.