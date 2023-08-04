Weather forecast: Rain in the north, fair in the south on Saturday - iefimerida.gr

Mostly fair weather except from the northern and western parts of Greece where there will be a temporary worsening of the weather with heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail.

The weather will gradually return to normal from late Saturday. Southerly winds in the morning and gradually west-northwesterly in the afternoon will reach up to 6 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the morning and gradually rain, thunderstorms and hail in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 21C to 39C.

Mostly fair in the morning, heavy rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon in the western parts with temperatures between 21C and 34C. Mostly fair in eastern parts with the exception of Thessaly where there will be rain, storms and hail. Temperatures will range between 22C -40C. Fair in the Aegean islands and Crete, 22C-39C. Fair in Athens, 25C-39C. Initial fair, heavy rain and thunderstorms in the evening in Thessaloniki 24C-36C.