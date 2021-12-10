Weather forecast: Rain and strong winds on Saturday | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Rain and southerly winds are forecast for Saturday. Wind velocity will reach 9 on the Beaufort scale.

Clouds and heavy rainfall with snowfall in the mountainous areas of northern Greece and temperatures ranging from 05C to 15C.

Heavy rainfall in the western parts of the country. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas of Macedonia and Epirus. Temperatures will range between 09C and 17C.

Clouds and gradually rainstorms in the eastern parts with temperatures between 08C and 18C.

Clouds and scattered showers that will gradually intensify in the Aegean islands and Crete, 14C-20C.

Clouds and heavy rainfall in Athens, 10C-17C; the same for Thessaloniki, 08C-14C.