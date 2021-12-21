Weather forecast: Partly cloudy on Wednesday | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Partly cloudy and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts of Greece.

Light rain will fall in Thrace and Eastern Macedonia. Temperatures will range from -02C to 10C.

Partly cloudy in the western parts with temperatures between 04C and 14C.

Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the eastern parts and temperatures between 01C and 12C.

Partly cloudy in the Aegean islands and Crete, 09C-15C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 07C-11C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, -01C-10C.