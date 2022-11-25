 Weather forecast: Partly cloudy on Saturday - iefimerida.gr
Weather forecast: Partly cloudy on Saturday

Μαύρα σύννεφα στον Παρθενώνα
Μαύρα σύννεφα στον Παρθενώνα / Φωτογραφία αρχείου: AP/Petros Giannakouris
Partly cloudy and winds from variable directions are forecast for Saturday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy and scattered showers in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 07C to 16C. Scattered showers in the western parts with temperatures between 09C to 17C. Partly cloudy in the eastern parts with temperatures between 06C and 18C. Scattered clouds in the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-21C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 10C-18C. Clouds and rain in Thessaloniki, 07C-15C.

